Pochettino not an option for Bayern Munich with Flick set to see out the season

The interim coach has led the Bavarian club to three wins from his three matches in charge thus far

are set to allow caretaker boss Hansi Flick to stay on through the rest of the season, according to information obtained by Goal and SPOX .

Flick was taken on as assistant coach in the summer and assumed the club's top job earlier this month when Niko Kovac was relieved of his duties.

Several names have been mooted as long-term successors for Kovac; chief among them Mauricio Pochettino, who is free to join any club after being recently sacked by .

Pochettino, however, is seen as only an outsider candidate and is likely to take a break from coaching until the summer at least.

Two other top candidates, Erik ten Hag of and Thomas Tuchel of , are also unlikely to be available for Bayern until the summer at the earliest.

That, coupled with Bayern's strong start under Flick, mean the 54-year-old former national team assistant appears set to carry on at least through the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Flick has led Bayern to three consecutive wins in his first three matches in charge, with a 10-0 aggregate score in those games.

Bayern's hierarchy have not only been impressed with the club's results under Flick but also the team's tactical setup, with Flick seen as having incorporated a clear game plan.

Flick is also a popular figure in the dressing room; in contrast to Kovac, who was seen as a figure who was never able to band the team together under a singular vision.

"The coach puts forward a plan that we stick to," Bayern star Thomas Muller said after a 4-0 win at at the weekend. "As a result, we have some stability on the pitch because we know what the players around us are doing."

Those factors have led club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to conclude that replacing Flick during the winter break may not be a wise decision.

Bayern currently occupy third place in the table, but sit only one point behind first-place .

The team has been more successful in Europe, having won all four of their matches thus far ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Red Star.