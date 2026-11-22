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Manchester United's new manager, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, has named his first line-up for the clash with Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday evening in the 11th round of the Premier League.

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Pochettino has handed Brazilian star Matheus Cunha the job of leading Man United's attack , with Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu lining up behind him.

Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez pair up at centre-back, while Youri Tielemans leads the Red Devils' midfield.

It's Pochettino's first game in charge. The former United States head coach arrives after United sacked Michael Carrick during the last international break.

A run of poor results cost Carrick his job, leaving United 19th, second from bottom, on 8 points. They've won just one game since the start of the season.

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Here's how United line up in full:

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Goalkeeper: Lammens.

Defence: Yoro, De Ligt, Martínez, Shaw.

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Midfield: Mainoo, Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes.

Attack: Dorgu, Cunha, Mbeumo.

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Andoni Iraola's Liverpool hold few surprises. The Spaniard has left out Dutchman Cody Gakpo and drafted in youngster Rio Ngumoha.

Alexander Isak leads the line for the Reds, with Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Ngumoha behind him.

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Liverpool sit fifth in the Premier League on 18 points.

The Reds line up as follows:

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Goalkeeper: Alisson.

Defence: Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez.

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Midfield: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz.

Attack: Barcola, Ngumoha, Isak.