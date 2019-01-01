Pochettino is wrong for Man Utd but Woodward talks would be no surprise - Parker

The ex-Red Devils defender believes those at Old Trafford will be sounding out a coach released by Tottenham amid questions of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It would be no surprise if executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already spoken to Mauricio Pochettino in the wake of his dismissal by , says Paul Parker.

However, the former United defender believes that the Argentine is the wrong choice at Old Trafford.

Pochettino, a highly-rated tactician, has been relieved of his duties in north London after five-and-a-half years.

Impressive progress was made by Spurs under his guidance, with his sacking and Jose Mourinho's subsequent appointment a surprise to many.

Pochettino has long been linked with high-profile posts across Europe, with talk of moves to United and Real Madrid never far away.

It remains to be seen where he ends up next, with several roles being mooted for a man not expected to be out of work for long.

Parker believes those at Old Trafford will have sounded Pochettino out, with questions having been asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at times this season.

The Norwegian has overseen a reversal in fortune over recent weeks, and claims to have no fears over his future, but speculation is set to rumble on.

Parker told Eurosport of a coach who thrived at Tottenham as a result of the stability currently lacking in Manchester: “What’s next for Pochettino?

“He’s a young experienced, ambitious manager, and although he has been linked with United in the past it wouldn’t be the right choice.

“At Tottenham, he was at a club with a clear vision and structure, but under Ed Woodward, United don’t seem to know where they are going.

“But given the way managers are moving around at the moment, would it be surprising that Woodward has been speaking to Pochettino? No.”

Solskjaer was quizzed on the Pochettino rumours ahead of a meeting with on Sunday.

He told reporters: "No, it [speculation] doesn’t bother me at all, I’ve got the best job in the world and if you’re in or out of a job you want this job, so it doesn’t really matter whatever happens around it.

"I’ve got to focus on my job at Manchester United, do it as well as we can, speak with Ed [Woodward] and the owners all the time about how we move forward and that doesn’t change if others change managers."