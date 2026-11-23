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Manchester United have begun moving to explore the possibility of signing English striker Ivan Toney from Saudi club Al-Ahli during the upcoming winter transfer window, with the club keen to strengthen their front line and the player interested in returning to the Premier League.

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In an exclusive report, "TEAMtalk" revealed that intermediaries are working behind the scenes to sound out a Premier League return for Toney. They've contacted a number of interested clubs, among them Manchester United, who have already received enquiries about the 30-year-old. United have now begun exploring a move for the English striker, who plays for Saudi club Al-Ahli, in the upcoming winter transfer window. The club want to strengthen their front line, and Toney is keen to come back to the Premier League.

The parties are weighing up a loan with an option to buy. Toney is desperate to leave the Saudi league and return to European football, even though his Al-Ahli contract runs for a further 18 months.

There are no official negotiations yet, but sources familiar with the matter believe a deal with the Saudi club remains possible.

His form makes the case for him. Toney has scored 16 goals in 15 starts for Al-Ahli this season, despite missing out on the latest England squad for the UEFA Nations League.

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Signing a new out-and-out striker is one of United's priorities before January. New head coach Mauricio Pochettino has asked for one, wanting more attacking options for the second half of the season.

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Club officials see Toney as a striker with plenty of Premier League experience who can make an impact straight away, without a long period of adaptation.

Crucially, Toney himself would prefer a move to Manchester United, according to the English website. But United won't have the field to themselves. Three London clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, have entered the picture and are also monitoring the striker's situation ahead of the winter window.

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That rivalry poses a real challenge for United, with more than one side looking to bolster their attack in the coming months. Toney, meanwhile, hopes a return to the Premier League will help him win back his place in Thomas Tuchel's England plans and fight for a spot at Euro 2028.