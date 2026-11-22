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Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his fierce anger after the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening, voicing his disappointment at the circumstances of the match after his side were forced to play most of the game with 10 men following Leny Yoro's sending-off in the opening minutes.

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Pochettino replaced Michael Carrick at Manchester United during the recent international break. The Liverpool match was his first in charge of the Red Devils.

This was not how he had hoped to begin his Premier League journey, Pochettino told Sky Sports. In his view, the match changed completely after just six minutes, badly disrupting his side's plans and their chances of competing.

He added, as reported by the BBC: "It is very painful, I feel very disappointed. It is unbelievable that I start my journey here in the Premier League in such circumstances. The only problem is that the match changed completely after six minutes, and now we can talk and explain everything, but the damage has been done."

The Manchester United manager said his players had been hit hard by what happened during the match . He had asked them to stay calm and keep their composure, even though he felt his side had been on the wrong end of an unfair situation at the start.

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He continued: "It is extremely painful. The players feel the pain of this kind of situation. I told them they had to stay calm, and that what happened was a completely unfair situation."

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For all his anger at the referee's decision, Pochettino insisted his team must take responsibility and his players must make better decisions on the pitch. Refereeing controversy aside, he said the performance needed a thorough review.

He explained: "We also have to accept the idea of increasing our concentration, making better decisions on the pitch and being much better. We have to criticise ourselves, and at the same time, we have to discuss some situations that happened during the match that we were not happy with."

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Pochettino then turned to Leny Yoro's eighth-minute sending-off, saying: "The ball was heading to the goalkeeper. I think in that situation, if you check VAR, you will see, as we can see now on the cameras, that Leny Yoro never intended to trip Alexander Isak."

He added: "The striker saw that the ball was heading to the goalkeeper, so he slowed his run slightly and fell to the ground," rejecting the view that the incident denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity and warranted a red card.

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Another flashpoint from the opening minutes also caught his eye. Pochettino wanted the officials' handling of the coming-together between Jeremy Jacquet and Bryan Mbeumo reviewed, arguing the two incidents were similar and that Manchester United could have had a penalty.

He said: "But if we look at the sixth minute, specifically Jacquet's challenge on Mbeumo, we find that they are similar, aren't they? When you compare the actions, is it not a penalty?"

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The manager admitted an early Manchester United goal could have changed the shape of the contest and how his own performance was ultimately judged. Still, he said he was ready to take responsibility and keep working with the team, whatever the circumstances.

He went on: "If we score a goal after six minutes, we would certainly be talking in a different way, but sometimes this is one of the things we have to take responsibility for, and I am here to take responsibility and keep pushing."

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Pochettino signed off by stressing his respect for refereeing decisions. He also insisted on his right to defend his team and voice his objections, and repeated his belief that Yoro did not deserve to be sent off.

He said: "I will not change what happened, and respect is extremely important. At the same time, I have to defend my team and express my opinion. I feel this action was clear to everyone in the football world, and it did not deserve a red card."