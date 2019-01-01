Pochettino feels sorry for Kane but hints at early Spurs return from ankle injury

The England international striker was not expected to play again this season, but his manager now thinks he could feature in the run-in for Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino feels sorry for Harry Kane and 's other injured players as they are missing out on an "exciting moment" for the club, but hinted the striker could play again this season.

Although the best Spurs can hope for domestically is a third-placed finish, they have reached the semi-finals this season, having knocked out in the last round.

Next week Spurs will play their first-leg clash at home to Ajax, who have remarkably progressed past defending champions and .

But several players will miss out or are major doubts, including Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko and Kane, who was rumoured to be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

However, with Spurs' season potentially extending to June 1 if they reach the Champions League final, Pochettino has not given up hope of Kane and the rest featuring again before the campaign finishes.

When asked about the recoveries of Kane and Winks ahead of Saturday's visit of West Ham, Pochettino said: "They are okay. They are both so motivated to recover as soon as possible.

"With all that we're playing in the period that we are in, it's so difficult for the players to be out.

"For Lamela, for Serge Aurier, Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Moussa, it's so difficult because it's such an exciting moment for the club and team, and you see yourself outside of the squad and not involved in the games.

"It's so tough, so sad for them, but altogether we try to keep pushing them, helping them, being focused because I think they can return if we have some luck and perform in the way that we want.

"Maybe all these players that we're talking about today have the possibility to play before the end of the season and that is a massive motivation.

"They must think that they can help the team to finish the season."

Article continues below

Spurs will take in an initial meeting with after a derby date with the Hammers.

They will then travel to Bournemouth and Amsterdam before wrapping up their domestic campaign with a final day showdown against at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.