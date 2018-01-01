Pochettino calls on fans to 'kill' racism in wake of recent incidents

A banana skin was thrown at Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the two sides met on December 2, and the Spurs boss wants to end such abuse

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to "kill" racism and believes it is the responsibility of everybody in the game to stamp it out.

The issue of racism was thrust into the spotlight last week after Raheem Sterling was allegedly subjected to racist abuse by a Chelsea fan during Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling then took to Instagram the next day to condemn the abuse and suggest media outlets are fueling racism with subjective coverage of football.

The weekend prior to that, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a banana skin thrown at him by a Tottenham fan while playing in the north London derby for Arsenal. The fan, who has been charged by the Metropolitan Police and banned by Tottenham, denies it was a racist act.

Spurs meet Arsenal again on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and, speaking to reporters after his side's game against Burnley on Saturday, Pochettino urged supporters to be more positive in the stands: “Our fans, Arsenal fans, Chelsea fans, around the world – we need to celebrate for us.

“I don’t care if it is Arsenal fans, Argentina fans, Tottenham fans, Espanyol or Barcelona fans – I am against this type of situation.

“For me it [racism] is the worst thing in the world and that is why I am completely against this behaviour. I don’t want to be populist – I don’t care whether it is our fans or other fans, I want to kill [the bad behaviour and racism]. For me it is like this. Our responsibility is to behave like this.”

Tottenham snatched a 1-0 win in the dying minutes thanks to a Christian Eriksen effort after a frustrating game against Burnley.

Pochettino's side earned a hard-fought draw on Tuesday night to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16, and captain Hugo Lloris believes the effects of that encounter showed on Saturday.

“You have a bit less energy, you play with less intensity,” said Lloris. “I think we made a good performance – not fantastic, but really professional.”