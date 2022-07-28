PM Narendra Modi signs guarantees for hosting 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

India inches closer to hosting a FIFA women's competition for the first time ever

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has approved the ‘Signing of Guarantees’ required for hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India, on Wednesday.

After the 2020 edition of the youth tournament, supposed to be hosted by India, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India were appointed as hosts for the 2022 finals.

This will be the second FIFA competition to be hosted by the country following the U-17 World Cup in 2017.

The acting General Secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Sunando Dhar, said, "We are very thankful to the Government for their support. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the guidance of Hon’ble Minister, Shri Anurag Thakur Ji, has been very proactive with its support for the tournament, and this move by the Union Cabinet resonates with the same positive sentiment.

"With the assistance and encouragement that we have received from all our stakeholders, we are surely on course to hosting an incredible tournament."

When and where is 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup being held & at which stadiums?

AIFF

The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, being the seventh edition of the tournament, will kick off on 11 October 2022 and will end with the final on 30 October 2022.

With Bhubhaneswar to host India's group games and Goa the semi-finals, the final will take place in Navi Mumbai. The quarter-final games will be shared between Goa and Navi Mumbai.

India have been drawn alongside United States, Morocco and Brazil in Group A and will begin their campaign against USA on October 11.

