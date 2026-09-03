Mario Götze flashed a cheerful smile at the national coach. Jürgen Klopp also met the 2014 World Cup hero on his tour of the football republic, but that still did not count as "breaking news". A comeback for the 34-year-old in the Germany national team is highly unlikely. Other decisions are starting to take shape instead, two weeks before Klopp's first squad announcement, and some may come as a surprise.

Backing Bayern Munich wizard Jamal Musiala was always expected. But Jonas Urbig, one of the candidates to succeed the now definitively retired Manuel Neuer in the DFB goal, also reported a "good conversation". The meeting with Marc-Andre ter Stegen was even "really great", said the keeper now playing for Ajax Amsterdam, at least.

In Stuttgart, Klopp spoke among others with breakthrough striker Dzenan Pejcinovic, in Frankfurt with Eintracht hat-trick man Younes Ebnoutalib, who could still also play for Morocco. He also checked on possible candidates in Augsburg and Mainz. The saviour of German football is working his way through the league from south to north and from club to club. Along the way, he called Florian Wirtz and sent word: "Anyone who wants to play with us has to have counter-pressing in them."

Klopp's footballing idea is well known, keyword: heavy metal, but in a longer interview he has now also offered an insight into his basic way of working. The key point is this: the 59-year-old sees himself as a team player. "I have never gone anywhere and said: 'I know how it works.' That would be nonsense," he told Sports Illustrated Deutschland.

Instead, he said that "with every new beginning I first listened, looked at things, got a feel for them". The real skill then lies in "putting all of that in the right context and inspiring people, convincing them of the shared path and developing a desire for it."

With that desire, he wants to carry an entire country with him. "Football can influence the social atmosphere," Klopp said: "You should be aware of that responsibility." No less, but no more either. "It's not as if winning a title increases gross domestic product or sells more cars."

Klopp, who considers himself "of average intelligence", makes many of his decisions on instinct, with "common sense". On that basis, he would seem likely to bring in Cologne's Said El Mala, who was spurned by his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann at the World Cup, as is being heard. Antonio Rüdiger, alongside Neuer the only World Cup traveller to retire of his own accord, moreover "cleared the way" for a new face in defence such as Yann Bisseck (Inter Milan) or Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch.

During meetings with his candidates, Klopp comes across as friendly and relaxed. In Frankfurt he laughingly showed off his well-trained biceps. He said he has never read a book about leadership, with one guiding principle instead: "How would I want people to treat me?"

Accepting failure is part of the job, and that was "the first thing you learn as a football coach", Klopp said. But fear? His motto is more: "Fuck it, I'll just take a look now." If things do get stuck somewhere, he can "raise my voice in front of the team as well. Not particularly often, but if I get the feeling that someone is just letting things drift along on the side, then I do turn up the revs."

On his Germany tour for the DFB's new start, that approach is already clear. "The present," Klopp said, "is pretty cool right now." Even without a Götze comeback.