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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Playing alongside Salah: Tottenham star pushes to leave for Trabzon

Transfers
Super Lig
Premier League
M. Salah
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
Trabzonspor
Türkiye
Egypt

Brazilian forward Richarlison is piling pressure on Tottenham to sanction a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor are going through a rough patch. They crashed 4-0 to Hungary's Ferencvaros in the second leg of the Europa League qualifiers, and have already dropped five points in the first three rounds of the Turkish league.

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Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu posted on X: "Richarlison has reached a verbal agreement with Trabzonspor."

He added: "The Brazilian player wants to move to Trabzonspor, and is putting pressure on his English club to approve the offer submitted by the Turkish club."

Premier League
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS
Genclerbirligi crest
Genclerbirligi
GEN

Meanwhile, "The Athletic" report that the 29-year-old faces an uncertain future at Tottenham after a proposed return to Everton collapsed.

Trabzonspor also tried and failed to land Richarlison over the past twenty-four hours.

Whether they go back in for him remains to be seen.

England's transfer deadline may have passed, but Turkish clubs can keep signing players until next Friday.

Move to Trabzonspor and Richarlison would line up alongside Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who joined the Turkish side after his legendary journey with Liverpool.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

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