‘Players regress at Man Utd – look at Alexis & Di Maria!’ – Owen warns against wasting another £200m

The former Red Devils striker says “something’s going fundamentally wrong” at Old Trafford and splashing the cash will not solve the problems

Too many players are “regressing” when joining , says Michael Owen, with Alexis Sanchez held up as an example of a club where “something’s going fundamentally wrong”.

The Red Devils have continued to spend heavily in recent transfer windows, but have seen little return on that investment.

Chilean forward Sanchez, who was tied to a lucrative contract at Old Trafford, is currently out on loan at side .

Big-money striker Romelu Lukaku has also been offloaded to San Siro, while questions continue to be asked of £89 million ($116m) man Paul Pogba.

Owen admits expensive flops have become an all too familiar story for United, with serious issues needing to be addressed before more funds are thrown at apparent quick fixes.

The former Red Devils striker told Premier League Productions: “I think players are turning up there and regressing as football players.

“I think that’s the most worrying aspect of it all.

“We can all sit here and agree or disagree, Alexis Sanchez was the best player in the Premier League for two, three seasons.

“I think we’d all agree that, he was brilliant. How can you go from that level to being so bad like that?

“You can go on and on and on. I can’t see any player in that team, in the last six, seven years that you think ‘We signed him, he’s now better, he’s getting better as a player’.

“If anything they stay the same or regress.

“So yes we can talk about signings, good and bad, but I think we’d all agree at some point I thought Alexis Sanchez was going to be a brilliant signing, we all did, how can you not? He was brilliant.

“It’s alright saying everything’s bad, but why is it bad?

“If you continue to splash money, Di Maria here, and all these great players - it’s not a coincidence that they’re all just going bad, or they’re bad signings.

“Something’s going wrong fundamentally at the club where they’re not getting the best out of them.

“I think that’s what you’ve got to find out first before you just go and blow another £100m.

“At the minute, as we’ve all said, there’s scattergun signings, there’s scattergun tactics, there’s scattergun everything.

“That’s why I’d be so hesitant if I was holding the purse strings at Manchester United just to go ‘Yeah, go on, go and sign another £100-200m player’ - it’s going to be a waste again.”

United are being linked with more additions during the current window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to get “one or two” deals over the line before the next deadline passes.