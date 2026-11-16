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Rio World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger has praised Netherlands national team coach Xavi.

Schweinsteiger and Xavi faced each other several times during their playing careers, for their long-time clubs Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona and for Germany and Spain. Schweinsteiger could hardly rate the gifted technician more highly.

Before Germany's final group-stage match in the Nations League against Xavi's Netherlands side , ARD presenter Esther Sedlaczek asked the 42-year-old what he remembered of the Spaniard. "After we became world champions, I was out for a meal somewhere on an island in the Mediterranean," Schweinsteiger recalled. "Then he suddenly appeared with Pedro and David Villa, and they came over and very politely congratulated us."

He continued: "He is a really very respectful young man. As an opponent, he was always polite and fair, and played football incredibly well. With him, you always had the feeling that the ball was stuck to his feet."

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Bar a four-year spell in Qatar near the end of his career, Xavi spent his entire playing career at Barcelona. From attacking midfield, he shaped Pep Guardiola's legendary side as they dominated Europe between 2009 and 2011 and won the Champions League twice, among other honours. Now 46, he made 767 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 85 goals and providing 186 assists. A world and European champion, he won 25 titles with Barcelona.

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Schweinsteiger also saw echoes of Johan Cruyff in Xavi's style of play. "I think he feels very comfortable here with the Netherlands national team," he concluded.

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Where has Xavi worked as a head coach?

Xavi retired in 2019 and went straight into coaching, taking his first job at Al-Sadd. He returned to Barcelona in 2021 and spent around two and a half years as head coach of the club he loves. This summer, he succeeded former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman in a somewhat surprising move. Koeman had announced his resignation after the team's round-of-32 exit at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

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Xavi signed a contract with the KNVB that runs until 2030. His start in the role was promising: Oranje went unbeaten in his first five matches in charge. The highlight was a 7-0 rout of Greece at the end of last week.