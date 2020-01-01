PJ City v Johor Darul Ta'zim: Preview, TV channel, live streaming, squad news and MSL table

All you need to know ahead of the 9th match of the MSL 2020 between Petaling Jaya City FC and Johor Darul Ta'zim.

TV channel and Live streaming

The match will be played on 25 September 2020 at 9 p.m.

Live streaming Unifi TV and Unifi Youtube TV Channel N/A

Match details

Match FC v Johor Darul Ta'zim Competition Malaysia Super League Venue Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium Kick off time 9:00 pm

Preview

JDT are on an incredible run in this shortened 2020 Malaysia Super League season having stayed unbeaten going into this MD9 and are close to retaining yet another league title. It will all be over should JDT managed to beat PJ City and failed to achieve a similar feat in their own match against tomorrow.

After the big 6-1 win over in the last match, head coach Benjamin Mora said centre back Mauricio dos Santos Nascimenton will be tested before deciding if the big Brazilian can feature in this match, but otherwise JDT will have their full arsenal in tow for this away trip, apart from the long term injury to Hariss Harun.

Article continues below

PJ City were the team that ended JDT's unbeaten run in the MSL last season and that is what K. Devan's boys will have to do all over again if they hope to get something from this match against the reigning champions. But that will be no easy task for a team currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, just a point outside of the relegation zone.

More teams

PJ City have yet to win since matches resumed, with two defeats and three draws against FC, Selangor, Kedah, Sabah and Melaka. Goals have been hard to come by for them, averaging 0.875 goals per game and forward R. Kogileswaran sitting on top of their goalscoring charts with two goals.

Past meetings

Date Competition Match Score 16 Sep 2018 PJ City v JDT 0-3 13 Apr 2019 Super League PJ City v JDT 0-1 16 Jul 2019 Super League JDT v PJ City 0-1 7 Aug 2019 Malaysia Cup JDT v PJ City 4-2 13 Sep 2019 Malaysia Cup PJ City v JDT 2-3

Malaysia Super League standings after MD7