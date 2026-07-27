Former Barcelona captain Gerard Pique has reignited debate with a fresh comparison involving traditional rivals Real Madrid, amid the changes both clubs are undergoing before the start of the new 2026-27 season.

The former Barcelona defender's remarks came during an interview with Sport on the sidelines of the third edition of the Club World Cup, part of the "Kings League" tournament, in Milan.

Pique believes Barcelona still hold an advantage over Real Madrid before the new season begins, despite the deals Los Blancos concluded this summer. "I think Barcelona, even today, still hold the upper hand," he said.

"I think winning the last two league titles gives you a status and confidence to start the season as the strongest favourites," he explained. "But after that you have to prove it."

Hansi Flick continuing into a third season represents one of Barcelona's most important strengths, according to Pique. "The team and the players have become more attuned to this project," he said. "Flick continuing into a third season, alongside the players' complete grasp of his philosophy and style of play, gives Barcelona an advantage at the start of the season."

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Lamine Yamal: from fan to club president

Pique also touched on Lamine Yamal's involvement in the Kings League, explaining that the Barcelona star has gone through different stages within the tournament since its launch.

"Having him with us is wonderful," he said. "He started out as a fan of the tournament when he was fourteen or fifteen years old, when we launched the project, then he joined later after he had a team, and now he has a club taking part in the Club World Cup."

Yamal has become more involved in the tournament over time. "He has got heavily involved," Pique added. "As you have seen, he attends the matches and takes penalties... this progression has been gradual, and it is a very positive thing."

The Kings League president praised the atmosphere in Milan, insisting Italian fans experience the tournament with great passion. "It is crazy," he said.

Pique pointed to the support enjoyed by the participating Italian teams, such as Underdogs, and the side headed by content creator Blur. "They are very enthusiastic about the Kings League model," he added.

He signed off with a warning that "La Capital CF", the team headed by Yamal, will face tough competition. "Their task will be difficult, because the competition has become more fierce," he said.

The "Kings League" is a recreational football tournament founded by Gerard Pique in 2022 in partnership with Spanish content creator Ibai Llanos. It is based on innovative rules and short matches, featuring clubs headed or owned by football stars, content creators and celebrities.

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