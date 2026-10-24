Piqué predicts the Clásico result and reminds Mourinho of his heavy defeat

Gerard Piqué, the former Barcelona defender, has predicted the result of the eagerly awaited El Clásico between the Catalan side and Real Madrid, tomorrow Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Speaking during a video interview with former Mexico star Miguel Layún, Piqué backed Barcelona to settle the encounter in their favour, recalling a heavy defeat Real Madrid suffered during José Mourinho's first spell in charge.

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The former Spain star said: "The last time Mourinho came to the Camp Nou, his team conceded 5 goals. I think Barcelona will win by a scoreline of (4-1)."

Real Madrid had lost to Barcelona by a scoreline of (5-0) on 29 November 2010, in the first El Clásico Mourinho took charge of as Real boss, a Spanish league clash at the Camp Nou.

Piqué went on: "Barcelona are currently the best team in the world, by a wide margin over the second best team. That does not necessarily mean they will win. They are scoring at a rate of 4 goals in every match in La Liga."

The Catalan side top the Spanish league table with 27 points, a perfect record across 9 rounds. Real Madrid sit third, 6 points behind, after defeats to Real Betis (1-0) and Atlético Madrid (2-1).



