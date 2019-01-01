Pique plans to see out career at Barcelona in 2022 & won’t represent any other side

The World Cup winner has turned out for Manchester United in the past, but his playing days will come to an end while part of the set-up at Camp Nou

Gerard Pique has reiterated that will be the final club of his career, with the defender planning to see out a contract through to 2022.

The World Cup winner returned to his roots in Catalunya back in 2008 after spending four years with Manchester United.

The 32-year-old has gone on to take in over 500 appearances for Barca, while collecting countless major trophies with club and country.

Pique intends to bring the curtain down on his playing days at Camp Nou, with there no desire on his part to follow the lead of fellow club icons Andres Iniesta and Xavi by taking in one final challenge elsewhere.

He told Mundo Deportivo: "I have always said my last team will be Barca.

"I have absolutely no intention of wearing any other shirt because... I have been a 'Cule' all my life. For me, being at Barca is the biggest dream of all.

"My intention is to get to 2022, but I don't have a crystal ball and I don't know if I'm going to be able to do it.

"If I see that I lose importance or see that I am not at the [required] level, I have no problem leaving earlier.

"I don't think it will happen because I know myself and I am able to endure until 2022, but you never know."

Pique no longer has international commitments to contend with having retired from duty in 2018.

He is now watching on from afar as La Roja have brought former Barca boss Luis Enrique back to the helm.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the unexpected coaching change on Tuesday, bringing an end to Robert Moreno's brief stint in charge of the 2010 World Cup winners.

Moreno took over in a caretaker capacity in March and assumed the head coach role on a full-time basis in June.

Luis Enrique had stepped down as his young daughter, Xana, had developed bone cancer. She died in August.

His former assistant, Moreno, won seven and drew two of the nine matches he oversaw in total, leading to a sense of shock when it became evident that Monday's qualifier against Romania was to be his last game.

"In truth it is a little surprising, we all got a little surprise," Pique said.

"I'm not there, I haven't talked to my [Barcelona] team-mates because they played on Monday and they didn't train [Tuesday]."

"I am very happy that Luis Enrique returns to training, that is the best news of all," he continued.

"Regarding the relationship between Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno, I have no idea what happened."