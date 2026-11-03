Gerard Piqué, the president of FC Andorra, led the tributes to Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following his death at the age of 30, the result of a serious injury he sustained during the match between the two sides in the Spanish Second Division.

The former Barcelona defender took to social media to express his deep sadness at the passing of the Spanish striker. "I am so very sorry," he wrote. "May Jesús rest in peace."

De Miguel had suffered a violent collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during the match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium, before he was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition deteriorated. Tenerife announced his death on Tuesday morning.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Piqué left the ground quickly after the incident in an attempt to check on the player's condition. The news of his death soon followed, sparking a wide wave of sadness and sympathy across Spanish football.