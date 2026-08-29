Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1082141386.jpgANP

Translated by

Pictures: Perr Schuurs crowns dream comeback at winning NEC with an emotional goal

PEC Zwolle vs NEC Nijmegen
PEC Zwolle
NEC Nijmegen
Eredivisie

NEC edged past PEC Zwolle on Saturday evening. Perr Schuurs gave it the fairytale finish, scoring the final goal on his debut off the bench in a 3-1 win.

In Zwolle, the game quickly turned into a penalty fest. Tjaronn Chery opened the scoring from the spot after PEC goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar fouled Bryan Linssen, and midway through the second half the Nijmegen side doubled their lead.

That goal also came from 12 yards. Sherel Floranus was left as the villain after a handball, and Chery picked the same corner again to beat Schendelaar for a second time.

PEC's right-back thought he had atoned for his mistake with a brilliant goal, but referee Joey Kooij ruled it out for offside. The home side still pulled one back on the stroke of half-time when Deveron Fonville brought down Dylan Mbayo in his own penalty area.

Koen Kostons stepped up and sent Gonzalo Crettaz the wrong way with a flawless penalty to make it 2-1. Zwolle had every chance to grab the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, but luck was not on their side.

For a start, another Zwolle goal from Kostons was chalked off for offside. Then the striker missed his next penalty, blasting it against the crossbar.

With 10 minutes left, Dick Schreuder sent on Schuurs. The defender was playing his first minutes after almost three years of injury misery, and he capped his dream comeback by scoring with his first touch, heading Chery's corner into the net straight after coming on.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google