NEC edged past PEC Zwolle on Saturday evening. Perr Schuurs gave it the fairytale finish, scoring the final goal on his debut off the bench in a 3-1 win.

In Zwolle, the game quickly turned into a penalty fest. Tjaronn Chery opened the scoring from the spot after PEC goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar fouled Bryan Linssen, and midway through the second half the Nijmegen side doubled their lead.

That goal also came from 12 yards. Sherel Floranus was left as the villain after a handball, and Chery picked the same corner again to beat Schendelaar for a second time.

PEC's right-back thought he had atoned for his mistake with a brilliant goal, but referee Joey Kooij ruled it out for offside. The home side still pulled one back on the stroke of half-time when Deveron Fonville brought down Dylan Mbayo in his own penalty area.

Koen Kostons stepped up and sent Gonzalo Crettaz the wrong way with a flawless penalty to make it 2-1. Zwolle had every chance to grab the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, but luck was not on their side.

For a start, another Zwolle goal from Kostons was chalked off for offside. Then the striker missed his next penalty, blasting it against the crossbar.

With 10 minutes left, Dick Schreuder sent on Schuurs. The defender was playing his first minutes after almost three years of injury misery, and he capped his dream comeback by scoring with his first touch, heading Chery's corner into the net straight after coming on.



