LaLiga: What is the Pichichi Trophy? All you need to know about the award

Former Barcelona captain and club legend Lionel Messi is the all-time highest goalscorer in the history of LaLiga. In the 17 years Messi spent in the league (2004 to 2021), he scored 474 goals in 520 LaLiga appearances.

He has won the Pichichi trophy - an award given to the highest goalscorer of LaLiga in a season - the most number of times, eight. The Argentine also won the trophy on five consecutive occasions (2016 to 2021).

What is the Pichichi Trophy?

Named after former Athletic Bilbao forward Rafael Moreno Aranzadi or Pichichi, the trophy is awarded to the top goalscorer of the LaLiga. The award was first given during the 1952-53 season and former Athletic Bilbao forward Telmo Zarra won the inaugural award scoring 24 goals in 29 matches during the season. The award is given by leading Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

Who has won the most number of Pichichi trophies?

Lionel Messi has won the trophy on eight occasions, the most in the history of the league. He last won the trophy in his final season with Barcelona in the 2020-21 campaign scoring 30 goals.

Messi is followed by Telmo Zarra who won it on six occasions and was also the first-ever recipient of the award. Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo won it on three occasions (2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15) during his time in Spain.