Through the lens: Qatar's diverse grassroots football culture comes to life

Photographers capture the inside story of Qatar's grassroots programme...

Within a short period, has established itself as one of the giants in Asian and world football. They won the AFC 2019 in and are currently on an unbeaten run in the World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Their success on the pitch is a fair reflection of the passion that the Qataris bear for the game. Football is an indispensable part of their lives and is deeply ingrained in their culture.

In the run-up to the World Cup 2022, a few photographers of various nationalities living in went out on the streets to capture the deep-rooted love for football.

Geraldine Menezes, an Indian national who was born and raised in Qatar, visited several football academies in Doha and captured Qatar's diversity.

"Qatar is a country rich in culture and it welcomes people from various parts of the world and they make Qatar their home, too. Now the world wants to know more about Qatar. They have their eyes on every new development that's taking place in sports. That truly makes me so proud to be born here and to be able to share my story with the world through photographs," said Menezes.

The fans can experience this series of photographs at an exhibition at Darb Al Saai in Doha during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019.