Photo: Mbappé sparks controversy with his boots in the Madrid derby

Just two days after unveiling his new partnership with the company "On", Kylian Mbappé sent a first clear message about the major shift in his commercial career during the Madrid derby against Atlético.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", the Real Madrid forward took to the pitch in an all-white Nike Mercurial boot but deliberately hid the American brand's logo. A striking move, and one that signals the start of his link with a new label.

The gesture came just days after Mbappé turned an important page in his commercial career. He signed a partnership with the Swiss company "On", becoming one of its ambassadors and taking a stake in the business as a shareholder.

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Long associated with triathlon and tennis, not least through its partnership with the Swiss legend Roger Federer, "On" now wants to expand its presence in football.

Mbappé sits at the forefront of that new football project, while fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry serves as the company's football director. The brand clearly means to build a strong presence in the most popular game on the planet.

The Madrid derby, then, marked Mbappé's first practical step into this new phase. Hiding the Nike logo on his boot pointed firmly towards a different commercial partnership.

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