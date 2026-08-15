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FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Photo and song: Cancelo flirts with Barcelona despite the complications with Al-Hilal

Transfers
LaLiga
Saudi Pro League
Barcelona
Al Hilal
J. Cancelo
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Portugal's João Cancelo, the Al-Hilal full-back, is still waiting for his chance to return to Barcelona. 

Cancelo wants to continue his career under Hansi Flick, having spent last season on loan at the Camp Nou, but talks with Al-Hilal have grown more complicated than anyone expected.

The Catalan club opened negotiations once the season ended, and everything looked set for the Portuguese to return for a fee of 10 million euros.

Then the terms shifted. According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Al-Hilal are now demanding around 15 million euros to let him leave.

Sport newspaper report that the full-back has not forgotten Barcelona, and keeps sending signals to his dream club through his social media accounts. 

Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

His latest hint arrived this very Saturday, via his personal Instagram account.

Cancelo posted a black-and-white photo of himself from his Barcelona days, with the song "Jovens Milionários" playing in the background.

There is no doubt about what the Portuguese wants. He wants to play for Barcelona next season. 

This was hardly his only nudge in recent weeks. A few days ago he posted a photo wearing the Barcelona shirt, then returned on Friday morning to share another shot of himself in the Catalan club's kit through the Stories feature.

Cancelokooora

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