Phillipp Mwene: PSV sign Mainz and Kenya left-back

The 27-year-old has agreed on a deal that will keep him at Philips Stadion until 2024 after successful medicals

Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven have announced the signing of Phillipp Mwene from Bundesliga club Mainz 05.

The Kenyan defender completed his move to Philips Stadion on Tuesday after successful medicals and has signed a three-year deal.

The full-back has been with Mainz since the summer of 2018 after teaming up with the club from FC Kaiserslautern and last season he featured consistently for Christian Heidel’s men.

The defender is pleased to join the Red and Whites and looks forward to helping the club win more trophies.

“The first impressions here with PSV are very good. The stadium and training facilities are just great,” Mwene told the club website.

"PSV is a big club that wants to win prizes and fight to the end in the title race. And that’s the new challenge I was looking for.

“I will give everything on the pitch. I am looking forward to being part of this club.”

PSV director of football John de Jong believed the full-back will bolster his side and praised his versatility.

“Phillipp will strengthen the squad and we are delighted to welcome him,” De Jong said.

“When you build a squad, you will always look for a mixture of talent, experience and some specific qualities.

“Phillipp is a multi-functional defender, who can play on the left or the right but who can also operate in midfield.

“He made 31 appearances for Mainz last season and at 27, he is at the height of his career. He has shown he could keep up and compete in one of the top leagues in Europe.”

Mwene started his career with FK Austria Wien and also played for VfB Stuttgart youth team before he was promoted to the first team in 2013.

He went on to make 73 league appearances for Stuttgart before leaving the club to team up with FC Kaiserslautern in 2016.

He has represented Austria at U19 and U21 levels but he is still eligible to feature for Kenya if he chooses to.