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Manchester City v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Lars Capiau
Translated by

Phil Foden is on fire: hat-trick for Manchester City after 10-month goal drought

Match report
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Manchester City
AEK Athens
Champions League
P. Foden

England's leaders Manchester City thrashed AEK Athens 5-1 on Tuesday evening, with Phil Foden claiming man of the match honours after a hat-trick.

Enzo Maresca made extensive changes for the Champions League match at home. Only three players featured both in last weekend's win over Ipswich Town and on Tuesday evening. Erling Haaland was absent for the home side. 

After just over half an hour, Maresca could see his rotation hadn't cost him. Manchester City were already 2-0 up. A free-kick struck the bar and Elliott Anderson reached the rebound first to poke home the opener: 1-0.

On the end of a flowing move, Foden finished with a quick movement of his foot to put Manchester City in a commanding position: 2-0. It was a fine moment for the Englishman, who had gone ten months without scoring until last weekend.

AEK briefly revived the contest after the break with a lightning-fast counter-attack, Stavros Pilios pulling one back: 2-1. The away end's celebrations didn't last long.

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PAT

PAT

With a delightful feigned shot, Rayan Cherki completely fooled his opponent, then fired in unchallenged with his left foot to restore his side's comfortable lead: 3-1.

Foden completed his hat-trick in the final half-hour. Cherki sent Rico Lewis through with a fantastic pass, and the full-back had already spotted Foden.

With a perfect first-time lay-off, Lewis set up Foden, who finished calmly and accurately, placing the ball right in the top corner: 4-1. Ten minutes later, Foden turned in a cross from Ryan McAidoo to make the final score 5-1.

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