Phil Brown - Mistakes are killing Hyderabad's games

Phil Brown confirmed a hamstring problem for Hyderabad striker Bobo...

Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown rued his team's mistakes after their 3-1 loss to Chennaiyin on Friday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium.

The hosts struggled to make an impact in the game committed several defensive mistakes that allowed to Chennaiyin to control of the game and score three goals.

"We have to stop making mistakes, doesn't matter who is making it, it is killing it. We have to pick ourselves up and go again, we seem to be doing that too often," Brown said after the game.

He added, "I would not blame it on just the defence. We lost the game collectively. We have got to keep working hard. This season has gone from bad to worse."

Striker Bobo was replaced soon after the hour-mark and Brown confirmed that the change eas precautionary as he was struggling due to a hamstring problem.



​​"Bobo was replaced due to a hamstring issue, it was tightening up. It was precautionary. I would have never taken him off otherwise, he is a goal threat. I don't know if he will be fit for the next game," he said.

"The change gave Marcelinho a different role, the space became evident towards the end of the game, which is normal. Soon as the third goal went in, the game was dead and buried."

