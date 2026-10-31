Peter Schmeichel brands Lisandro Martinez an 'absolute disgrace' and insists he is not suitable for Manchester United after Chelsea defeat

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Peter Schmeichel has put Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday "solely" on Lisandro Martinez's shoulders. The defender was at fault for Morgan Rogers' opener and was then sent off for the foul that gave Cole Palmer a penalty, and the former United goalkeeper is now convinced that Martinez is simply not a suitable player for the club.

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Schmeichel puts Chelsea defeat on Martinez

After a goalless first half, Rogers capitalised on woeful defending from Martinez to put Chelsea ahead in the 50th minute. Xabi Alonso's side doubled their lead in the 64th minute through Palmer's spot-kick after Martinez was sent off for hitting Wesley Fofana with his forearm in the United penalty area.

The result leaves Michael Carrick's United without a win in nine games, but Schmeichel was in no doubt about where the blame lay. Speaking after the final whistle, he said: "I put this solely on Lisandro Martinez's shoulders."

Schmeichel questions Martinez's statements and contract

Schmeichel went on to link the display to Martinez's recent outburst, suggesting the defender had been angling for an exit: "This is an absolute disgrace how he played this game. Two weeks ago he came out and made some very, very strong statements against his teammates, against the football club, and it felt like he was trying to orchestrate a move. He's in the last year of his contract.

"What he did today, honestly, I have no words. The first goal, he's played a World Cup final, you can't defend the way he defended for the first goal and the penalty, I literally have no words how crazy that was. Then he walks off the pitch shaking his head as if he's done nothing wrong. So bad."

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Martinez 'not a suitable player' for Manchester United

Schmeichel was baffled by how easily Rogers was allowed to run through for the opener, and insisted the problem was not a one-off: "It really is baffling how he can defend like this. Morgan Rogers just walks through. He just let him go, it's just not good enough. If you play in the Premier League you've got to defend better than that, if you play for Manchester United you've got to defend even better than that.

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"I might be accused of being on his back but I can point to so many goals they conceded this season where he's the main guy, where he is not doing the job he's supposed to do. I think his behaviour two weeks ago, and what he did today with the penalty, it just shows you he's not a suitable player for Manchester United."

Carrick under pressure as Martinez's future in doubt

When asked about the defending for the opener, Carrick said: "I think the manner of the goal we conceded, it's never a good goal to concede. Morgan [Rogers] went right through the middle of us and, at that point, the game is in the balance. It was a big moment, for sure."

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With the winless run now at nine games, the pressure on Carrick will only grow, and Schmeichel's verdict casts fresh doubt over Martinez's future at Old Trafford.