Perr Schuurs is set to return to the pitch on Saturday after almost three years of injury misery

Saturday night's PEC Zwolle v NEC clash (21:00) will be one Perr Schuurs never forgets. The defender is set to make his first matchday squad for the Nijmegen side and could return to the pitch after almost three years.

Schuurs' problems began in October 2023 when, playing for Torino, he suffered a serious knee injury against Inter. Complications followed, and the now 26-year-old from Limburg faced setback after setback.

By 2025, Torino and Schuurs had decided to part ways. Two years earlier, that would have been unthinkable. Before the injury, Schuurs was regarded as one of the better defenders in Serie A.

He had also come close to a top move to Inter, the very club against whom things went wrong for the right-footer. In June 2026, NEC offered him a chance and a three-year contract to show their faith in him.

Now Schuurs is ready to return and will in all likelihood start on the bench in Zwolle, where NEC want to put their midweek Champions League elimination against FK Bodø/Glimt behind them.

Friday's Europa League draw handed the Nijmegen side Benfica, Stade Rennes, Omonia Nicosia and Levski Sofia at home, with Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb, NK Celje and Ararat-Armenia away.

Meanwhile, Dick Schreuder's side want to build on last week's convincing win at Willem II in the Eredivisie. Goals from Adam Tahaui, Tjaronn Chery, Bryan Linssen and Kaj Sierhuis sealed a 1-4 win over the Tilburg side.