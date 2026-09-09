Thibaut Courtois has decided to put his international career on hold. The Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper's move rules him out of the UEFA Nations League, including both clashes with France on 28 September and 5 October.

According to the RMC network, the 34-year-old reached the decision after talks with Belgium's new coach, Marc van Bommel.

"I will be available again during the qualifiers for the European Championship, but Marc van Bommel told me that he could not guarantee I would play as a starter," Courtois said after Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

With Courtois out, van Bommel may hand the gloves to Manchester United's Senne Lammens or Chelsea's Mike Penders.

The Belgian is expected back in the fold for the Euro 2028 qualifiers, where he will look to reclaim his starting place in the Red Devils' goal.

Courtois has hit fine form with Real Madrid this season, even as the team blows hot and cold.

He proved as much against Inter on Tuesday night, pulling off seven saves to secure all three points for the Royal club.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums