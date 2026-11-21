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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has warned Barcelona that he will not stop working until all the facts in the Negreira case come to light, while also launching an attack on LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, Pérez spoke to members at the same venue where he was re-elected president more than six months ago. He covered the club's most pressing issues and its plans for the future, including the "Bernabéu Infinito" project and the agreement with European governing body UEFA.

The Negreira case

Pérez said: "The Negreira case is not Real Madrid's problem. We may be its main victim, but it is a full-scale fraud that has affected all the interconnected domestic and international competitions."

He added: "It is the problem of everyone taking part in the competition and of the institutions that oversee it. I will not stop until all those responsible are held to account," and applause rang out around the hall.

Pérez then questioned why Madrid were standing alone: "It is hard to understand why Real Madrid should be the only party interested in getting to the bottom of this case, even though it is everyone's problem. That raises questions for the other parties involved, particularly LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation, whose main responsibility is to protect the integrity of the competition."

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He went on: "They did nothing before UEFA, and Real Madrid had to gather the information and file the complaint itself," before pointing out that UEFA referred the case to its Ethics and Disciplinary Committee last October.

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He was scathing about both bodies: "The Spanish Federation is at the heart of this case, while LaLiga is keeping absolutely silent and has not even put any questions during the investigations. Either they want to hide information they had, or they simply do not want to exercise their responsibilities."

Then came the numbers: "Real Madrid have suffered the consequences ever since I became president, and the statistics from those years up to 2018 are clear. According to Stats Perform, Barcelona played 862 matches with a numerical advantage, while Real Madrid played 80 matches with a numerical disadvantage."

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VAR hasn't changed the picture, he claimed: "Since the introduction of VAR, Real have had 42 goals disallowed, almost double the figure for the side in second place in the league, and more than double Barcelona's tally of 19 disallowed goals."

Pérez also pointed to the refereeing ranks: "In the top flight there are still 21 referees who were promoted by Negreira, including the VAR officials. They accuse us and then referee us in the matches we play."

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He continued: "It seems that the entire Spanish football system wants us to forget what happened. This cannot go unpunished, because silence in the face of these facts may be another form of responsibility."

Next, he turned his fire on the LaLiga president: "Instead of helping to uncover the truth, Tebas chose to attack Real Madrid on social media. In October he crossed every line when he compared Real Madrid's television channel to Nazism, and instead of backing down, he stood by his position."

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He didn't hold back: "What Tebas did is an insult to the victims of Nazism and to Real Madrid's supporters. It is disgusting and unacceptable. Worse still, Mr Tebas has not yet resigned, and the president of the Spanish Federation has not asked him to step down from his post as the federation's vice-president."

That, he explained, is why Madrid took action: "Disagreements are settled with arguments, not insults, which is why we filed a complaint against Tebas with the Higher Sports Council, which has asked the Administrative Court to examine it."

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He wrapped up the subject with a promise: "I will not rest. The integrity of the competition is the most important value in sport, because without integrity there is no credibility, and without credibility there is no future for football."

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The agreement with UEFA

Pérez also pointed to the benefits of the deal he struck last February with UEFA and the European Club Association. It restored Madrid's ties with European football after court rulings went in favour of the Super League.

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One of the first initiatives, he revealed, will see the best matches from the European competitions broadcast free in India from next season. It's a pilot scheme that paves the way for expansion to other regions in future.

Early elections

Pérez explained why he brought forward last June's elections, in which he renewed his mandate: "For several months, completely false news and narratives were published claiming that Real Madrid's supporters were divided."

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He added: "Although this has always happened, some media outlets overstepped the mark in recent months. It was an orchestrated campaign to take control of the club, and there was only one response: to give the say back to the club's true owners, the members."

His closing message was clear: "As long as I remain president, I will not allow anyone to put their interests ahead of those of the members. The club's destiny will always be decided by the members, and no one else."