Perez truly stunned by this club in the Eredivisie

Kenneth Perez watched FC Utrecht's 1-6 home thrashing by PSV with mounting disbelief on Sunday. The analyst even called Anthony Correia's side "pathetic" to watch.

"It is really pathetic to watch FC Utrecht", Perez sighed during his analysis on ESPN's This was the Weekend. "I believe Correia is a good coach. But the players simply really do not know what they have to do."

Perez believes FC Utrecht have no cohesion at all in this first phase of the season. "It looks as if they are all walking around with heads full of instructions and have to do things they have not often done. The build-up, for example, is laughable."

"Nobody moves in relation to each other at FC Utrecht. It could have been much worse. I thought: please stop that. After just seventeen minutes they started playing long balls to Dani de Wit. That did not help, but at least you do not make it that easy for PSV", said the former midfielder, who felt there was never any sign of a contest at De Galgenwaard.

"FC Utrecht were toothless in attack, dramatic in defence and the midfield was completely unable to put any pressure on the opponent. They probably do work hard. But it has very little to do with a side from just below the top", added a stunned Perez.

Karim El Ahmadi pointed to the success Correia had with this style of play at Telstar. "But at FC Utrecht there is different pressure. You can see that with the fans too. Players then start to show different behaviour as well, because that pressure is simply greater."

"I had that myself at FC Twente too. Everyone seemed to be free there. Then I went to Feyenoord and it seemed as if I could not do any of it at all", said the former midfielder of the Rotterdam top club.