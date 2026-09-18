Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, visited Ceuta on Friday morning in a symbolic official visit aimed at easing tensions and calming the political and immigration crisis that has gripped the city since the end of July.

According to the French newspaper "L'Equipe", Perez acted after controversy erupted on Tuesday evening. Following Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Elche, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Ibrahima Konate appeared in shirts carrying a message of solidarity with the residents of Ceuta, thrusting the club into the middle of a heated debate in Spain.

Perez first flew into Gibraltar, then travelled by helicopter to Ceuta, where around 100 people greeted him in front of the town hall alongside a number of Real Madrid fans, including the supporter known by the nickname "Dodo".

Two Real Madrid legends accompanied the club president: Jose Martinez Sanchez, known as "Pirri", and Emilio Butragueno.

Juan Jesus Vivas, the mayor of Ceuta, received Perez at the town hall in the presence of the president of Ceuta's club, which competes in the Spanish second division.

As he left the reception shortly before one o'clock in the afternoon, Perez said in French: "I came here out of friendship for Pirri".

Pirri was born in Ceuta in 1945, which explains the personal and symbolic nature of the visit.

All parties are now working to cool an atmosphere that has escalated over the past few days against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the city.