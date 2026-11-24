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The "Negreira" battle is no longer just a media row on sports shows or an exchange of official statements. The most serious case in the history of Spanish football has now moved somewhere else entirely: the courtroom.

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Barcelona and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will come face to face in court on Wednesday morning for a conciliation hearing. It could be the opening shot in a long legal battle, or the end of it, settled with an apology and a retraction.

Proceedings get under way at 9:40am in court number 1 and 2 in Madrid. It's a preliminary step towards a defamation lawsuit against the Real Madrid president under Article 205 of the Spanish Penal Code, after Barcelona filed a preliminary request to bring the case.

Judicial sources told Spanish news agency EFE, as reported by Marca, that the hearing follows the request the Catalan club submitted in mid-June. Perez triggered it with two separate public statements on 12 May, accusing Barcelona of "corruption", "enriching referees" and "permanently benefiting" from their decisions, a direct reference to the Negreira case.

Conciliation is a mandatory step before anyone can file a defamation lawsuit. Barcelona's case rests on what the Real Madrid president said at a press conference on 12 May and in a media interview the following day.

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At the time, Barcelona warned that if there was no appropriate "response" to the request, the club would bring "the appropriate criminal action" against the Real Madrid president.

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In their legal action, Barcelona want Florentino Perez to admit his comments were inaccurate when he described a group of referees as recipients of payments from the Catalan club aimed at manipulating the competition. Failing that, they want him to name the referees who received the payments, the officials he dubbed "Negreira's boys".

If he does name them, Barcelona also want him to specify the exact match and the exact incident in which, in his view, the alleged corruption took place. It's a clear legal challenge. Perez has two options: retract or prove it.

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The club want a retraction. They believe Perez made false statements that seriously damage Barcelona's image and reputation, all the more so because they came from the president of their biggest rival in Spain, not from a pundit or an ordinary fan.

If Perez doesn't issue a satisfactory retraction, Barcelona will file a criminal complaint against him. He isn't obliged to attend Wednesday's hearing, though, and can send a lawyer to represent him.

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The "Negreira" case is investigating payments Barcelona made over many years to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees, through companies linked to him.

The public prosecutor's office suspects the payments, which topped seven million euros between 2001 and 2018, may have been intended to influence the refereeing body. Barcelona insist they paid for reports and technical advice on referees, not to buy any decision.

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The ball is now in the judiciary's court. Will Perez back down? Or will he stand by his accusations and face a criminal complaint? Wednesday could mark the beginning of the end of the Negreira case, or open a new chapter in a Clasico war that's no longer fought only on the pitch, but in the courtroom too.