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The conciliation hearing between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Barcelona failed to produce any agreement after lasting no more than ten minutes. The dispute between the two parties is now heading for a fresh legal escalation over comments related to the Negreira case.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, a Madrid court summoned representatives of both sides on Wednesday morning, but the hearing ended without a settlement as neither would budge. That clears the way for Barcelona to take legal action against the Real Madrid president.

Perez himself was the most notable absentee. He didn't turn up despite being summoned, having been in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday to celebrate Real Madrid's emphatic 5-1 Champions League win over PSV.

Lawyers for both clubs were in court, but neither side said a word once the hearing ended. Far from calming things down, it left the door open to an even fiercer legal battle.

Joan Laporta, meanwhile, was speaking in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, at almost the same time. The Barcelona president warned that a failed conciliation would lead the Catalan club to file a criminal complaint against Perez for defaming Barcelona over the Negreira case.

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Laporta said the club are acting to defend their interests , arguing that the Real Madrid president's comments had gone beyond a sporting disagreement because, in his words, they distorted the truth and tried to rewrite history.

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He added: "What we are doing is defending the club's interests. When the truth is distorted or history is rewritten, especially by the highest-ranking official of a rival club, it is natural for us to turn to the courts to demand a retraction."

Laporta didn't stop at threatening legal action. He also accused Real Madrid of using the Negreira case to cover up a barren spell, pointing to the two years in which, he claimed, Los Blancos had gone without titles.

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The row goes back to Perez's speech at Real Madrid's general assembly last week. He stepped up his attack on Barcelona over the Negreira case and demanded that those responsible for the events under investigation be held to account.

Perez described Real Madrid as the "first victim" of the case and spoke of corruption and of Barcelona benefiting from refereeing decisions. The Catalan club saw those comments as damaging to their reputation and grounds for the courts to step in.

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With conciliation off the table, the dispute between Perez and Barcelona now looks set for the courtroom. Tension keeps rising. The feud has spread well beyond competition on the pitch into mutual accusations and threats of legal action.