Perez: 'A player of his class should not be playing at this level at 27, but...'

Kenneth Perez has mixed feelings about Calvin Stengs. The ESPN analyst often enjoys the qualities of the 27-year-old AZ playmaker, but the casual side of his game also frustrates him.

"I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with Stengs, because I really think he is a wonderful footballer," Perez says on Dit was het Weekend. "He can do things that make you think: where did that come from? But then he also does things that make you think: how?"

Against Willem II, Perez points to Stengs' big chance. With AZ 1-0 up, the attacker had a great chance to put AZ in control, but from close range he blazed high over the bar. AZ then let their slender lead slip late on and dropped two costly points against Willem II.

"He deals with this chance so casually. That is so poor," Perez says. "If you score that, it becomes 2-0 and Willem II have to come forward a bit more. Then you will probably also get more space and can pull away."

For Perez, Stengs still brings plenty to AZ. "He does a lot of things well. He looks up, has an eye for his team-mates, but you simply have to finish chances like this. Then the game is over."

Even so, Perez believes a player with Stengs' qualities should be operating at a higher level. "His injuries have of course set him back, but a player with his qualities should not be playing for AZ at the age of 26 or 27. A player of his class should not really be playing for AZ now."

Meanwhile, Marciano Vink sees an interesting issue developing in the AZ midfield. With the return of Jordy Clasie and, later, the currently injured Kees Smit, coach Lee-Roy Echteld could have some tough decisions to make, because Vink also feels Dave Kwakman has earned his place.

"You are not going to play Clasie as a No 10 and Koopmeiners is not a No 10 either, so who will it be then?" Vink wonders. "You can put Stengs there, but then you have to put one of those three on the bench. In the end, it may be that Kwakman is the one who suffers when Kees Smit returns, and I would think that is an eternal shame. The lad has shown in the first three or four matches that he really belongs in this team."