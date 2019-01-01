Perak and Kedah fans get better deal than Arsenal and Chelsea fans did

Unlike the Europa League final which saw only minimal ticket allocation to the finalists, MFL have given a fairer allocation to Perak and Kedah.

Both sets of fans for the 2019 Malaysia final will be happy with what Malaysian Football League (MFL) have allocated to them for the showpiece event on July 27 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

It is up to the discretion of both and on how they will want to sell their respective 30,000 adult and 750 children tickets for the upcoming final, with MFL themselves only taking 18,000 adult and 500 children tickets for sponsors and general sale.

After previous troubles with cup final tickets sales, both teams are taking on pro-active actions to involve the police as well as the anti-corruption agency to prevent any untowards incidents. While Kedah Football Association are still to figure out the means to sell the tickets, Perak Football Association are understood to be eyeing sales at individual counties to make it easier for fans to procure the tickets.

The stadium which played host to three Malaysia national team matches a month ago and faced plenty of criticism not least from Tan Cheng Hoe on the state of the pitch. But MFL have assured fans that steps have been taken to improve the condition of the playing surface from now until the cup final day.

"From the Malaysia match we know what the issue is with the pitch. Both Kedah and Perak have also voiced the same concerns. The stadium authorities have promised to improve the pitch so that it will be better condition for the FA Cup final.

"They have also ensured us that there will not be any other sporting activities taking place on the pitch until after the final," said Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd in Tuesday's press conference.

Perak reached their first final since 2005 by virtue of a miraculous comeback achieved against , coming back from 3-1 down in the first leg to eventually qualify with a 4-3 aggregate score. While Kedah were also shown the exit by Felda United but despite being tied at 3-3 on aggregate, The Red Eagles advanced on away goals rule.

Tickets for the finals are priced at RM50 (adults) and RM5 (children) with no plans for physical tickets being sold at the venue of the cup final itself.

