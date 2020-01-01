'Pepe just needs consistency' - Arsenal boss Arteta after Newcastle victory

The Gunners boss expects to see the Ivorian forward perform at a higher level on a more regular basis

manager Mikel Arteta wants Nicolas Pepe to be more consistent after a fine performance in the 4-0 Premier League thrashing of on Sunday.

The international has struggled for form in North London since his big-money move from , but has played a more prominent role since Arteta took over from Unai Emery.

On Sunday, he set up the goals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and added one for himself thanks to Bukayo Saka.

"We just need consistency from him," Arteta told the club website after the match.

"Wide talented players in this league are not easy to get because obviously the most difficult thing to do is create things, but we’ve said some things and we need Nico to maintain game by game.

"He knows that and it’s the way he was applying himself defensively in a few moments, he was top drawer.

"That’s what he wasn’t doing in the past and when he does that, the rewards in the other box come. He made a difference today."

Pepe's Premier League tally for goals and assists now stands at eight in 22 appearances, while he has an additional four from four outings in the .

Arsenal's next outing comes up in the competition away to in the Round of 32 on Thursday night.