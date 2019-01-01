'Pepe is a special player' - Arsenal's Tierney

The Scottish full-back was very pleased with the Ivorian's performance on Thursday night

left-back Kieran Tierney has called Nicolas Pepe a "special player" after his heroics in Thursday night's 3-2 comeback victory against Vitoria Guimaraes in the .

The international has struggled for form and consistency since joining the Gunners from , and has often been labelled as a waste of money due to his £72 million price tag.

All of that seemed to be forgotten after his two late free-kicks gave Arsenal the victory when it seemed a loss was on the horizon.

“That just shows you he is a special player, and in a moment like that he can produce a bit of magic. That’s what we needed,” Tierney told the club website.

“It will be massive for him, it’s a hard place to come and hit the ground running. It’s a massive club, in a massive league. He deserves that because he’s been working hard every single day.”

With just a goal to his name in the Premier League which came also from a set piece, Pepe will hope to take this form and deliver another five-star performance when Unai Emery’s men host at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.