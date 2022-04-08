Two of the finest football managers in world football, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, are all set to pit their wits against each other as Manchester City host Liverpool in a crucial Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium on April 10.

Manchester City are currently leading the table but are just one point above second-placed Liverpool. With such high stakes on offer, both Guardiola and Klopp know that they can't afford any slip-up. Safe to say, Sunday's clash could well be a title decider.

Guardiola and Klopp have been dominating the Premier League ever since they came to England. Guardiola joined City in 2016 while Klopp came to Liverpool a season earlier. Except for the 2016-17 season, when Antonio Conte's Chelsea won the title, the league has been pretty much dominated by the Cityzens and the Reds.

In the last four seasons, Guardiola's Man City have won the Premier League three times. They also bagged the League Cup thrice and the FA Cup once. Liverpool, on the other hand, won the Premier League, Champions League and the League Cup once each under Klopp.

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two legendary managers. Both Klopp and Pep have won nine matches each which include their battles in Germany and England. Four matches have ended in draws.

In the Bundesliga, Klopp's Dortmund faced Pep's Bayern Munich four times out of which the latter won on three ocassions and Dortmund won only once.

Article continues below

In the Premier League, Man City have four out of 11 times and Liverpool won thrice. Four games ended in ties.

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in DFB Pokal

No. of matches Pep Guardiola win Jurgen Klopp win Draws 2 1 1 0

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in DFB Super Cup

No. of matches Pep Guardiola win Jurgen Klopp win Draws 2 0 2 0

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in Bundesliga

No. of matches Pep Guardiola win Jurgen Klopp win Draws 4 3 1 0

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in Premier League

No. of matches Pep Guardiola win Jurgen Klopp win Draws 11 4 3 4

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in Champions League

No. of matches Pep Guardiola win Jurgen Klopp win Draws 2 0 2 0

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in Community Shield

No. of matches Pep Guardiola win Jurgen Klopp win Draws 1 1 0 0

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in all competitions