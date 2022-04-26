Can Pep Guardiola haunt Real Madrid? How have his teams performed against Los Blancos
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are all set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.
This will be the 20th time that Guardiola will face Real Madrid as a manager and the third time as Manchester City boss.
The last time Guardiola's Manchester City faced Los Blancos was in the Round of 16 of the 2019/20 Champions League season where the Cityzens won both the legs 2-1 to knock Zinedine Zidane's side out of the tournament.
Out of the 19 times, the Spanish manager met Real Madrid in the past, his teams won on 11 occasions, lost four and drew four.
As Barcelona manager, he has won nine times out of 15 meetings against the Spanish side. His record as Bayern Munich boss is the worst as the two times the Bundesliga side met Real Madrid in the Champions League, they lost on both occasions.
The two-time Champions League-winning manager will hope that City will once again go past Real Madrid and make it to the final of the competition for the second season in a row.
What is Pep Guardiola's record against Real Madrid?
|Season
|Competition
|Match
|Result
|2008/09
|LaLiga
|FC Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid
|W
2008/09
LaLiga
Real Madrid 2-6 FC Barcelona
W
|2009/10
|LaLiga
|FC Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid
|W
|2009/10
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid 0-2 FC Barcelona
|W
|2010/11
|LaLiga
|FC Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
|W
|2010/11
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid 1-1 FC Barcelona
|D
|2010/11
|Copa del Rey final
|FC Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid
|L
|2010/11
|UCL semifinal first leg
|Real Madrid 0-2 FC Barcelona
|W
|2010/11
|UCL semifinal second leg
|FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid
|D
|2011/12
|LaLiga
|Real Madrid 1-3 FC Barcelona
|W
|2011/12
|LaLiga
|FC Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
|L
|2011/12
|Copa del Rey quarterfinal first leg
|Real Madrid 1-2 FC Barcelona
|W
|2011/12
|Copa del Rey quarterfinal second leg
|FC Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
|D
|2011/12
|Super Cup de Espana first leg
|Real Madrid 2-2 FC Barcelona
|D
|2011/12
|Supercopa de Espana second leg
|FC Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid
|W
|2013/14
|UCL semifinal first leg
|Real Madrid 1-0 Bayern Munich
|L
|2013/14
|UCL semifinal second leg
|Bayern Munich 0-4 Real Madrid
|L
2019/20
UCL Round of 16 first leg
Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
W
2019/20
UCL Round of 16 second leg
Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid
W
Total
11W, 4D, 4L