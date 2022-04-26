Can Pep Guardiola haunt Real Madrid? How have his teams performed against Los Blancos

The Spanish manager has faced Real Madrid 19 times in his career as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City manager...

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are all set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

This will be the 20th time that Guardiola will face Real Madrid as a manager and the third time as Manchester City boss.

The last time Guardiola's Manchester City faced Los Blancos was in the Round of 16 of the 2019/20 Champions League season where the Cityzens won both the legs 2-1 to knock Zinedine Zidane's side out of the tournament.

Out of the 19 times, the Spanish manager met Real Madrid in the past, his teams won on 11 occasions, lost four and drew four.

As Barcelona manager, he has won nine times out of 15 meetings against the Spanish side. His record as Bayern Munich boss is the worst as the two times the Bundesliga side met Real Madrid in the Champions League, they lost on both occasions.

The two-time Champions League-winning manager will hope that City will once again go past Real Madrid and make it to the final of the competition for the second season in a row.

What is Pep Guardiola's record against Real Madrid?

SeasonCompetitionMatchResult
2008/09LaLigaFC Barcelona 2-0 Real MadridW

2008/09

LaLiga

Real Madrid 2-6 FC Barcelona

W

2009/10LaLigaFC Barcelona 1-0 Real MadridW
2009/10LaLigaReal Madrid 0-2 FC BarcelonaW
2010/11LaLigaFC Barcelona 5-0 Real MadridW
2010/11LaLigaReal Madrid 1-1 FC BarcelonaD
2010/11Copa del Rey finalFC Barcelona 0-1 Real MadridL
2010/11UCL semifinal first legReal Madrid 0-2 FC BarcelonaW
2010/11UCL semifinal second legFC Barcelona 1-1 Real MadridD
2011/12LaLigaReal Madrid 1-3 FC BarcelonaW
2011/12LaLigaFC Barcelona 1-2 Real MadridL
2011/12Copa del Rey quarterfinal first legReal Madrid 1-2 FC BarcelonaW
2011/12Copa del Rey quarterfinal second legFC Barcelona 2-2 Real MadridD
2011/12Super Cup de Espana first legReal Madrid 2-2 FC BarcelonaD
2011/12Supercopa de Espana second legFC Barcelona 3-2 Real MadridW
2013/14UCL semifinal first legReal Madrid 1-0 Bayern MunichL
2013/14UCL semifinal second legBayern Munich 0-4 Real MadridL

2019/20

UCL Round of 16 first leg

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

W

2019/20

UCL Round of 16 second leg

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

W

Total

11W, 4D, 4L