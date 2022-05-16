When did Pep Guardiola last win the UEFA Champions League and what is his record?

Pep Guardiola last won the Champions League almost a decade back...

Pep Guardiola's managerial career went off to a flying start back in the 2008-09 season as he won every single trophy in his first season in charge of FC Barcelona. The Catalan club won the treble for the first time in the club's history under the Spanish manager.

The Spaniard went on to win one more Champions League with Barcelona and bagged three league titles.

When did Pep Guardiola last win the Champions League?

Guardiola's second and the last Champions League triumph came in the 2010-11 season with Barcelona when they beat Manchester United in the final.

Clubbed in Group D alongside FC Copenhagen, Rubin Kazan and Panathinaikos, the Catalan club reached the knockout stage unbeaten. In the round of 16 they defeated Arsenal 4-3 on aggregate and then beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-1 over two legs in the quarterfinal and Real Madrid 3-1 in the semifinal.

The final saw Barcelona clashing with Manchester United in what was a repeat of the 2008/09 final. Once again Guardiola triumphed over Sir Alex Ferguson's men this time beating them 3-1.

How have Pep Guardiola's teams performed in the Champions League?

Season

Club

Position

2008/09

FC Barcelona

Champion

2009/10

FC Barcelona

Semifinal

2010/11

FC Barcelona

Champion

2011/12

FC Barcelona

Semifinal

2013/14

Bayern Munich

Semifinal

2014/15

Bayern Munich

Semifinal

2015/16

Bayern Munich

Semifinal

2016/17

Manchester City

Round of 16

2017/18

Manchester City

Quarterfinal

2018/19

Manchester City

Quarterfinal

2019/20

Manchester City

Quarterfinal

2020/21

Manchester City

Final

2021/22

Manchester City

Semifinal

Since leaving Barcelona, Guardiola has never been able to win the Champions League again despite managing teams like Bayern Munich and Manchester City so far.

Bayern Munich crashed out of the semifinal in all the three seasons he managed the German side and Manchester City so far have been knocked out from the quarterfinal thrice, round of 16 on one occasion. They reached the final last season but lost to Chelsea 1-0 and this season, they lost to Real Madrid despite having a two-goal lead on aggregate till the 90th minute in the second leg.

It remains to be seen when Guardiola might finally break 11-year Champions League jinx.