Pep Guardiola’s first starting 11 vs the City squad in 2022: The evolution of Manchester City

Under Pep Guardiola, City have cemented their position in European football as one of the giants of the game. They’ve won three Premier League titles, four League cups, and one FA Cup in five years.

Pep has an impressive 73.5% win rate with City, which clearly shows that his tactics bear fruit.

Since Pep’s first game in charge on August 13, 2016, against Sunderland A.F.C., that ended in a 2-1 victory for City, the Spanish tactician has made quality reinforcements to the squad over the years.

Let’s take a look at some of the differences in the squad from Pep’s first game in charge to the squad in 2022.

Goalkeepers

Willy Caballero signed for Manchester City from Malaga CF and made 23 appearances for the Cityzens.

Though the Argentine keeper had his own strengths, Pep’s system is dominated by someone who’s good with his feet and can play out the back.

In 2017, City signed 23-year-old goalkeeper Ederson Moraes from Benfica for a fee of £35 million.

Since his signing, the Brazilian has been a key aspect of the team's success. On average, Ederson makes about 25 passes per game and has kept clean sheets in about 50% of his appearances for the club.

Defenders

Bacary Sagna made 86 appearances for City and won the League Cup with the club. In the three years that he played for the club, the French full-back became a reliable figure in defence, and also contributed in attack.

Kyle Walker was brought into the club in 2017 following Bacary Sagna’s departure. The explosive speed offered by Walker brought a whole new dynamic to the right-back position.

Since joining, he has subsequently won three Premier League titles and has thrice featured in the PFA Team of the Year.

A loyal Cityzen and a valuable asset, Gael Clichy made 203 appearances for the club in his six years at the club. He won two Premier League titles and was often revered for his work ethic. The inclusion of Joao Cancelo in the squad allowed the Spanish manager more options in the wing-back position.

Though he naturally plays at right back, he’s been thriving in the left back position under Pep and offers the team a lot more width with his pin-point crossing.

Midfielders

David Silva had been at the forefront of City’s progress throughout the years, assisting 140 times during his 436 appearances for City. Following his departure, Bernardo Silva had huge boots to fill. His tireless work ethic and excellent vision made sure he performed his duties to perfection. Silva has scored 48 goals for the club so far and has proven to be a big-game player for the Cityzens.

Forwards

With his quick feet and playmaking capabilities, Nolito offered a unique attacking outlet down the wing. But the emergence of academy graduate Phil Foden has completely changed the dynamic on the left.

Pep claimed that he is the “most talented player” he had ever seen, and Foden’s performances on the pitch vindicate his manager. In his City career so far, he has scored 43 goals in 163 appearances.

City legend Sergio Aguero made 390 appearances and scored 260 goals. He is often regarded as one of the best players to ever play for City and was given the nod for Pep’s first game in charge.

Pep has often experimented with Gabriel Jesus up front, playing him in various positions across the front three. Though Jesus has always had big boots to fill, he has not failed to impress, scoring 95 goals in 235 appearances for City so far.

Pep’s signings for Manchester City since 2016

Guardiola has continued to strengthen his squad by making effective transfers, and the likes of Jack Grealish, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Nathan Ake stand testament to that fact.

The club's record signing Jack Grealish offers more options up front, showcasing his attacking prowess every time he’s deployed.

The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nathan Ake continue to solidify the defensive lines, making sure no areas of the pitch are sacrificed.

Pep not only signs players that fit right into his system but also manages to bring the best out of them whenever they are brought on.