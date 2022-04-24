'Youngest player to win the World Cup' - What are the records that Pele holds in world football?

Pele, popularly known as 'The King', is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Brazilian magician has mesmerised football fans across generations and his record speaks for himself.

From being the youngest player to win the World Cup, to holding the record of scoring the most number of international goals for the Selecao, Pele has achieved great heights donning Brazil's famous yellow shirt.

Records set by Pele that still stand

Youngest player to play and win the World Cup

Pele is the youngest player to play and win the World Cup. At the age of 17 years and 249 days, Pele helped Brazil win the World Cup in 1958 at the Rasunda Stadium in Solna, Sweden. Brazil defeated the hosts 5-2 to win their first-ever World Cup trophy where Pele scored a brace.

Article continues below

Getty Images

Highest international goalscorer for Brazil

Pele is the all-time highest goalscorer for Brazil in international football. In 92 official matches recognised by FIFA, the legendary forward scored 77 goals. The record has remained untouched for five decades but Neymar may soon surpass Pele's tally who currently has 71 goals to his name.

Most FIFA World Cup medals by a player

Pele has won three World Cup medals with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1966. No other player in Brazil or across the world has ever been part of three World Cup-winning teams.

Most assists in World Cups

The Brazilian holds the record of providing the most number of assists in World Cups. In the four tournaments he appeared (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970), Pele provided 10 assists. At the 1970 World Cup, the attacker had provided six assists which include two in the final, which is also a record in itself as no other player provided six assists in a single edition.

Getty

Youngest goalscorer in World Cup

Pele, till date, is the youngest goalscorer in World Cup history. The Brazilian scored his first-ever goal in the flagship tournament against Wales in the quarterfinal. Riding on Pele's goal Brazil booked their place in the semifinal.

Youngest hat-trick scorer in World Cup

In the semifinal of the 1958 World Cup, Pele scored his first-ever hat-trick in international football as Brazil thrashed France 5-2. In the process, he became the youngest player to score an international hat-trick at the age of 17 years and 245 days.

Most goals in a calendar year

With 127 goals for Santos in a calendar in 1959, Pele is the highest goalscorer in a single calendar year. Second to Pele in this list is Lionel Messi who scored 91 goals in the year 2012.

How many Ballon d'Ors has Pele won?

Despite being one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele never won a Ballon d'Or because, until 1995, the award was reserved exclusively for European footballers. It was only in 1995 that the award was expanded to include players from across the world and Liberia's George Weah became the first non-European recipient of the award.

