Pele documentary: How to watch it, release date & full details

The iconic former Brazil international Pele will have his own documentary, focusing on his illustrious career and victorious World Cup accomplishments

Brazil legend Pele is the latest football icon to be at the centre of his very own documentary, following in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard, Sergio Ramos and Nicolas Anelka.

The three-time World Cup champion will have a film released about himself, his life and his countless accomplishments set to arrive at the end of February.

What is the Pele documentary?

The Pele documentary, titled 'Pele', will be an inside look at the football veteran's immensely successful career, covering the life and times of the only athlete to have lifted three World Cup trophies.

The documentary is directed by David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, and executive produced by Kevin Macdonald.

Tryhorn and Nicholas both previously worked on 'Crossing The Line', about the US Olympian Danny Harris and his struggles with drug addiction.

'Pele' is also set to include exclusive interviews with the legend himself, in which he speaks about his glittering career with both Santos and the Brazil national team - as well as discussions involving journalists and figures from the sport industry on Pele's immeasurable influence on the sport.

It will also have archived, never-before-seen interviews with star former team-mates Mario Zagallo and Jairzinho.

'Pele' is due to chart the ascent of the formidable striker, following his rise to stardom at the 1958 World Cup as a teenager and then ultimately being dubbed the King of Football by the time he lifted his third World Cup title in 1970.

The greatest? PELÉ, a Netflix original documentary, coming 23 February. 💛💚💙 pic.twitter.com/FFGEXCTskv — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 4, 2021

How can I watch the Pele documentary?

You can watch the trailer below.

The Pele documentary will be available to watch on Netflix.

In order to set up an account, go to www.netlix.com and follow the instructions or do so via the app.

In the UK, monthly Netflix subscription prices range from £5.99 (basic) to £8.99 (standard) to £11.99 (premium).

In the U.S., a monthly Netflix subscription will cost from $8.99 (basic) to $12.99 (standard) to $15.99 (premium).

When will the Pele documentary be released?

The Pele documentary will be released on Netflix on February 23, 2021.