Pele 'back on the field' after short hospital stay in Paris

After returning to Brazil following treatment, the legendary figure has told fans he is "thirsting for new goals in life".

Former star Pele has thanked medical staff following his short spell in hospital and assured fans he is "back on the field".

The 78-year-old was treated for a urinary tract infection in Paris, where he had been attending a commercial event alongside forward Kylian Mbappe.

He returned home to Brazil last week and has now told his followers on social media that his recovery has gone well.

My dear friends. I'm happy to be able to write again to let you know that I'm fine. I would like to thank the medical staff of Albert Einstein Hospital, and especially you, for the prayers and positive energy. I'm back on the field, thirsting for new goals in life. — Pelé (@Pele) April 16, 2019

At the event in Paris, Pele advised Mbappe on how he can become the best player in the world.

"He is not yet the king," Pele told Le Parisien. "He is undergoing tests to become the king. He still has a lot of steps ahead of him. He is young, he has just started."