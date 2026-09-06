Barcelona star Pedri has admitted that the match against Valencia was a tough one, despite the 5-0 win.

Barcelona ran out comprehensive 5-0 winners over Valencia at the Mestalla, a game they controlled from start to finish. The result sent them clear at the top of La Liga and fired a warning shot ahead of their Champions League opener.

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Pedri toldMovistar channel: "Some may say it was an easy match because of the scoreline, but things are never easy here. It is a match to keep our confidence high and to keep adding points."

He continued: "People always want a striker who scores 40 goals. We have players capable of doing that. We have plenty of players who can play in the attacking line. We will not suffer from a lack of goals this year."

On his partnership with Rodri, he said: "People say that Rodri and I do not understand each other, but playing with him is very comfortable. He rarely loses the ball and helps a great deal in defence. We will get to know each other better, and with more matches, we will become better."

He concluded: "Thank you for the applause at the Mestalla Stadium. It is something very special to hear it in an opponent's stadium. I wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season, we have to strive to win everything. We are Barcelona."

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