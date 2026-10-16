Peace prize on the line: FIFA reconsiders after honouring Trump

FIFA is considering scrapping the controversial "Peace Prize" just 12 months after it was launched.

US President Donald Trump received the first edition of the award during the World Cup draw held in Washington last December.

A meeting of the FIFA Council held yesterday, Thursday, in Zurich concluded that the Football Social Responsibility Committee will from now on decide whether the criteria for the annual award have been met, according to "talkSPORT".

Gianni Infantino handed the Peace Prize to Trump before the start of the 2026 World Cup without formal approval from the FIFA Council, the body's highest decision-making organ.

Under the new decision-making mechanism, former Inter Milan and Argentina defender Javier Zanetti will chair a 22-person committee tasked with determining whether the award will continue or not.

Politicians could find themselves barred from receiving the Peace Prize if the review keeps it alive. Reports indicate the idea of the award was not completely ruled out during the meeting despite the doubts surrounding its future. A final decision is expected next December when the Social Responsibility Committee meets during the next FIFA Council meeting in Doha.

Debbie Hewitt, FIFA vice-president and chair of the English Football Association, set out the details of the committee's task, telling reporters: "A decision was taken to review the Peace Prize and refer the matter to the social committee. That was one of the points of contention: should the award have been launched at all? How was the decision to give it taken? And should it be presented again? These are the questions the social committee will answer."

FIFA had previously announced that the annual award aimed to "honour individuals who have taken extraordinary and exceptional steps for peace", and to embody the concept of "uniting peoples around the world", noting that it goes to those who have contributed, through their steadfast commitment and their own actions, to promoting global peace and who deserve exceptional recognition.