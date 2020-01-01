PDRM handed 3-point deduction before first Super League match

Meanwhile Melaka and Kelantan both escaped points deduction after they both manage to get their arrears in order before the 31 January 2020 deadline.

Melaka, Kelantan and PDRM were the three teams given the 31 January 2020 deadline by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to settle their salary arrears but only two of those teams have managed to do so.

Melaka and Kelantan managed to shaved off RM2.1 million (from RM2.7 million debt) and RM1 million (from RM1.6 million debt) respectively since the instruction was given on 15 January 2020.

More teams

That comes with the acceptance between the team and the affected players on the remaining balance to be settle within a period agreed by both parties.

However PDRM have failed to comply with the instruction and as such will be docked three points from the 2020 Malaysia Super League campaign with Malaysian Football League (MFL) instructed to execute the points deductions.

The Cops have approximately another month to comply with instructions and failure to do so by 28 February 2020 will mean a further six points deductions that could prove fatal to their season.

In their statement released today, FAM also mentioned that these cases were independent of those that has been submitted to FIFA and given verdict by the world's governing body of football.

FAM intends to proceed with phase two of the arrears by looking at the sums owed to governmental agencies such as tax office and employee's provident fund before moving onto the age-group teams.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram