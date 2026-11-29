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Who will succeed Lionel Messi for Argentina? Argentina's No.10 shirt and who will wear it in the next era are already being debated in South America and, particularly, in Italy, where several Argentina players are making their mark.

Como playmaker Nico Paz is among the leading candidates to inherit the iconic number when Messi leaves, but Giampaolo Pazzini, speaking on Mediaset and Sport Mediaset, has another choice: Inter captain Lautaro Martinez.

THE CHOICE: The former Fiorentina, Inter, Milan, Sampdoria and Verona striker named Inter's No.10 as his ideal candidate. He said handing the shirt to the Inter centre-forward made sense technically and could help manage the media pressure.

"I would give it to Lautaro because Lautaro is a different player from Messi. Nobody would dare make comparisons because of the No.10 shirt," Pazzini said.

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WHY NOT NICO PAZ: Pazzini favours a less obvious choice, but not because players such as Nico Paz, more so than Franco Mastantuono, another candidate in Argentina, lack the quality to carry the shirt. Their roles and positions on the pitch would draw immediate comparisons with Messi, and the pressure could overwhelm them.



"Nico Paz and Mastantuono would always be seen as Messi's successors, which is honestly very hard to imagine. Choosing Lautaro would be a good thing because it would break that link completely," Pazzini concluded.



Giving the No.10 shirt to an established player in a different role from Messi, such as Lautaro Martinez, could allow Argentina's younger talents to develop without the weight of that enormous legacy. Messi himself felt that burden when he was young, with Diego Armando Maradona's No.10 shirt the benchmark against which he was measured.