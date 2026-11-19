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The Milan defender from Serbia speaks about a wide range of subjects.

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Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic joined the Serbian podcast SS Calcio, where the Milan defender discussed his time in Italy and shared amusing anecdotes from his years at AC Milan.

His year with Allegri:

“Working with Allegri has been very useful for me. It is under him that I have made the most progress since arriving in Italy. As a defender, I have good pace, strength and the ability to bring the ball out of defence. I can also get forward and score, but the tactical side has always been a weakness of mine. I only learnt the basics when I reached the Partizan first team. By the way Italians see football, I was a little behind, because their players start learning certain concepts from a very young age.”

His toughest opponents?

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“Physically, the toughest challenge was undoubtedly against Romelu Lukaku. But Marcus Thuram too: he is strong, quick and very skilful with the ball at his feet. With Lautaro, though, you have to be very careful inside the penalty area: if you do not stay close to him, he scores. You cannot give him space.”

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On his relationship with Diego Moreira:

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“I did not even know he was Almami’s son (a long-standing Partizan player, ed.). He is a fantastic lad, really capable. He knows a few words of Serbian. I met his father at a training session. We talked about Partizan, of course. It was really nice to see him; I remember him from when he played in Serbia. I often joke with Moreira, telling him that, at the end of our careers, we will have to play at least one season at Partizan. I point out that I am three years older, so he will have to make a small sacrifice for us to go back there together. He really is a great person. There is a fantastic atmosphere in our group. It is a real joy to be at Milan.”

On Conceiçao:

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“Conceiçao banned Nutella and they have not allowed us to have it since (laughs, ed.). He was… He is a good guy, I like him, but he had ‘Hitler-style’ methods. We go away for a match and at the hotel we are separated; the players stay among themselves, everyone else stays outside. Knee pads and elbow pads are compulsory in training, whether it is below zero or 35 degrees; you have to wear them. Three days before a match, some players went to a concert until 11pm... He had assistants, or spies if you like, who reported back to him, and he made such a fuss that none of those five or six players were allowed to take the field in the next match.”

Pavlovic recalled another anecdote from just after Conceiçao's appointment as Milan manager: “He was 40 minutes late for the first meeting; all the players and management were waiting for him, and he was in his office. He just wanted to make it clear to everyone who was in charge. He did it on purpose (laughs, ed.).”