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Michael Olise, the Bayern Munich star, has caused considerable controversy over the past few hours with a move that could have major consequences for his future.

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Olise was one of the most talked-about names of last summer's transfer window, strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid to bolster their attack. Bayern rejected the deal, though, and Florentino Pérez's club ultimately signed Ivorian Yan Diomande instead. He has so far exceeded all expectations, winning over coach José Mourinho and the Santiago Bernabéu crowd.

Still, the speculation around Olise hasn't gone away, particularly as his contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2029.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" reported last July that Olise had told his France team-mates he would be playing under Mourinho. That only fuelled the rumours.

With Bayern holding firm and Real Madrid signing Diomande, things calmed down somewhat. Today, though, the Frenchman's future is back in the spotlight.

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According to "Foot Mercato", the France international stirred controversy by liking a post criticising the Bayern Munich hierarchy. That post came from journalist Fabrizio Romano and relayed FIFPRO's scathing criticism of the club's leadership over the Jamal Musiala situation.

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FIFPRO, the international professional footballers' union, said in a statement: "Bayern Munich's honorary president, chief executive and former chief executive have, one after another, questioned Musiala's contract. According to the union, this is a coordinated strategy to put pressure on Musiala and his representatives ahead of any negotiations. A club of Bayern Munich's stature should show greater wisdom. Bayern Munich have a duty to protect Musiala." Olise appears to back that criticism.

That leaves a big question hanging over Michael Olise's relationship with the Bayern Munich hierarchy after such an unexpected move from the French star.

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Clear criticism of Bayern Munich

On Saturday, FIFPRO hit out at Bayern Munich officials over their repeated public comments about Jamal Musiala's contract.

The union described those comments as a coordinated strategy to pressure the player and his representatives ahead of any potential negotiations. It called on the club to honour its contractual obligations and stop turning the player's health and future into a matter for public debate.

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Bayern bear responsibility for their player's welfare, it added, warning that uncertainty about the future can harm the mental health of professional players, especially while they recover from injury.

Making Musiala's future and health a subject of public discussion, the union argued, only increases the pressure on him.

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FIFPRO insisted any reservations about the contract should be discussed privately with the player and his representatives, not through the media.

Contracts must be respected, the union said. An injury or a dip in form doesn't give a club the right to reopen terms it has already agreed, just as a run of exceptional performances doesn't automatically entitle a player to demand a pay rise.

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It pointed out that clubs, leagues and players' associations have agreed at FIFA level to treat contractual stability as one of the game's fundamental principles, one that protects clubs and players alike.

FIFPRO ended its statement by backing Musiala and all players who honour their contractual obligations, and called on clubs to do the same.